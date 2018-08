Everton Ribeiro (L) of Flamengo vies for the ball with Robinho (R) of Cruzeiro during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Flamengo and Cruzeiro at the Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Diego Marlos Moreno (L) of Flamengo vies for the ball with Dede (R, down) and Leo (top) of Cruzeiro during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Flamengo and Cruzeiro at the Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Everton Ribeiro (R) of Flamengo vies for the ball with Ariel Cabral (L) of Cruzeiro during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Flamengo and Cruzeiro at the Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Cruzeiro beat Flamengo 2-0 Wednesday night in their Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first leg match at the Maracana in Rio de Janiero.

The visitors Cruzeiro took an early lead after Giorgian de Arrascaeta was played in by Robinho to slot an easy finish past Diego Alves in the Flamengo goal in the 10th minute.