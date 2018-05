Cruzeiro's Sassa (R) vies for the ball with Racing Club's Neri Raul Cardozo (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Cruzeiro's Lucas Silva (L) vies for the ball with Racing Club's Lisandro Lopez (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Cruzeiro's Egidio Pereira Junior (R) vies for the ball with Racing Club's Ivan Pillud (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Brazil's Cruzeiro beat Argentina's Racing Club 2-1 on Tuesday and took top position in the group on the last match day of Group E in the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

Both Cruzeiro and Racing finished the group stage with 11 points but the Brazilian team took top spot thanks to a better goal difference and qualified for the round of 16.