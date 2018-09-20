Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto (L) vies for the ball with Cruzeiro's Dede during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Boca Junior's keeper Esteban Andrada (R) vies for the ball with Cruzeiro's Dede (L) during the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Cruzeiro demanded in a statement on Thursday that an investigation be launched and announced legal measures regarding the expulsion of one of its players during their 2-0 Copa Libertadores quarterfinals loss to Argentina's Boca Juniors.

The Brazilian club said it considered that "the Paraguayan referee deliberately carried out one of the most damaging and wrongful decisions taken in the history of soccer" for having "absurdly and vehemently" expelled Dede during the match played on Thursday in La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.