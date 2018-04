Cruzeiro's Rafael da Silva Francisco celebrates after scoring against Universidad de Chile, during their Copa Libertadores match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Cruzeiro's Sassa (2R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Universidad de Chile, during their Copa Libertadores match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Cruzeiro's Dede (L) vies for the ball with Mauricio Pinilla (R) of Universidad de Chile, during their Copa Libertadores match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Brazilian soccer club Cruzeiro on Thursday put up a fierce fight for the Copa Libertadores round of 16 as they beat Universidad de Chile 7-0, which saw two of their players expelled.

Thiago Neves got the first score for Cruzeiro in the ninth minute with a beautiful free-kick goal by his left foot, and eight minutes later Rafinha hit the second goal with a header.