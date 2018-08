Vitinho (L) of Cruzeiro vies for the ball with Henrique (R) of Flamengo during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Cruzeiro and Flamengo at Minerao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Lucas Silva (R) of Cruzeiro vies for the ball with Diego (L) of Flamengo during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Cruzeiro and Flamengo at Minerao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

De Arrascaeta (R) of Cruzeiro vies for the ball with Rodinei (L) of Flamengo during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Cruzeiro and Flamengo at Minerao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 29 August 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Brazilian soccer club Cruzeiro on Wednesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores despite losing 0-1 to their compatriots from Flamengo who dominated the match.

Cruzeiro were able to manage the advantage they had gained from winning the first leg 2-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, which allowed them to win qualification even with a narrow defeat by the slightest margin.