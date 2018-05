Vasco da Gama's Werley (L) vies for the ball with Cruzeiro's Sassa (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazilians Vasco da Gama and Cruzeiro at Sao Januario stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Cruzeiro's Sassa (C) shoots to score during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazilians Vasco da Gama and Cruzeiro at Sao Januario Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Cruzeiro's Sassa (L) celebrates after scoaring with teammate Arrascaeta during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Brazilians Vasco da Gama and Cruzeiro at Sao Januario stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Cruzeiro on Wednesday eliminated fellow Brazilian side Vasco da Gama with a 4-0 away victory at Sao Januario Stadium, to take the lead of Group E in the Copa Libertadores.

The game was effectively settled within just 23 minutes, as Cruzeiro raced out into a 3-0 lead through goals from Leo, Thiago Neves and Sassa.