Jadson (L) of Corinthians vies for the ball against Henrique (R) of Cruzeiro during the Copa do Brazil soccer match between Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro at the Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Cruzeiro celebrates after winning the Copa do Brazil soccer match between Corinthians vs. Cruzeiro at the Corinthians Arena, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Cruzeiro defeated Corinthians 2-1 in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil final on Wednesday night to lift the Copa do Brasil.

The result means the club from Belo Horizonte won the tie 3-2 on aggregate to retain their Copa title and seal their place in the 2019 Copa Libertadores, the continent’s highest level competition.