Cruzeiro's player Dodo celebrates after scoring a goal during a match of the Copa Libertadores 2019 between Cruzeiro and Huracan at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI EDMUNDO

Cruzeiro's player Fred celebrates after scoring a goal during a match of the Copa Libertadores 2019 between Cruzeiro and Huracan, at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Cruzeiro's player Dodo controls the ball during a match of the Copa Libertadores 2019 between Cruzeiro and Huracan, at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Cruzeiro's player Fred celebrates after scoring a goal during a match of the Copa Libertadores 2019 between Cruzeiro and Huracan, at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

A superb Frederico Chaves Guedes on Wednesday scored a hat-trick to qualify Brazil's Cruzeiro for the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in a match that was rounded off with a goal from Dodo and left Argentina's Huracan on the brink of elimination.

The Brazilian striker Fred scored three goals within 13 minutes to prove his tremendous effectiveness and certify his team's place in the Round of 16 with a perfect campaign: four wins in four games.