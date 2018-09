Cruzeiro's Hernan Barcos (back) and Giorgian De Arrascaeta (left) in action against Flamengo on Aug. 29, 2018, in a Copa Libertadores round of 16 contest at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Paulo Fonseca

Cruzeiro went on the road and defeated Palmeiras 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final clash in the Copa do Brasil, Brazilian soccer's answer to England's FA Cup.

Argentine forward Hernan Barcos, who had gone 10 matches without scoring, notched the lone goal of Wednesday night's contest at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo when he put the finishing touch on a rapid counter-attack in the fifth minute.