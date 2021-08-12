Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain includes a “large number” of the cryptocurrency fan tokens, a first for such a high-profile signing, the French club said Thursday.
Argentinian striker Lionel Messi poses with his new PSG jersey after his press conference as part of his official presentation at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, 11 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Jerseys of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi on display for sale at the official PSG store in the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris, France, 12 August 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
