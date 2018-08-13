Cuban players celebrate their victory after a game against Japan during the World Baseball Softball Confederation's U-15 Baseball World Cup at the Rico Cedeno Stadium in Chitre, Panama, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Japanese Sota Hinoue (L) in action against Cuban Cesar Yanquiel Hernandez Marrero (R) in home during a game between Japan and Cuba in the World Baseball Softball Confederation's U-15 Baseball World Cup at the Rico Cedeno Stadium in Chitre, Panama, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Cuban Edgar Yoel Quero Aguila slides into first base during a game between Japan and Cuba in the World Baseball Softball Confederation's U-15 Baseball World Cup at the Rico Cedeno Stadium in Chitre, Panama, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Cuba sealed their place in the next round of the U-15 Baseball World Cup after defeating Japan on Sunday.

The Cubans beat the Japanese by nine runs to seven to maintain their 100% record at the tournament, while Japan slip to 2-1.