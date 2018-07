Competitors prepare to compete in shooting skeet during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Dominican Felix Hermida competes in shooting skeet during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Mexican Carlos Segovia competes in shooting skeet during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Cuban Guillermo Torres on Tuesday won the skeet shooting competition at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Torres scored 51 points and took home the gold medal, followed by Dominican Julio Dujarric and Cuban Juan Rodriguez, with 48 and 37 points, respectively.