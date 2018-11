US actor Will Smith (c) participates in the popular 'Marabana' half-marathon in Havana, Cuba, 18 November 2018. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Cuban runners on Sunday won the men's and women's 2018 Marabana marathon, in which more than 5,400 athletes participated, including 1,400 foreigners - among which was US actor Will Smith, who ran a half-marathon.

The most important race held on the island each year this time around was devoted to celebrating Physical Culture and Sports Day and the 499th anniversary of Havana's founding.