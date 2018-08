Andressa de Morais of Brazil competes in the women's Discus Throw event at the Memorial Van Damme IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Sandra Perkovic of Croatia competes in the women's Discus Throw event at the Memorial Van Damme IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Yaime Perez of Cuba competes in the women's Discus Throw event at the Memorial Van Damme IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Cuban discus thrower Yaime Perez won the IAAF Diamond League women's title here Friday with an impressive 65m final throw, defeating Croatian six-time defending champion Sandra Perkovic.

Perkovic seemed on her way to another triumph after reaching 64.31m on her first throw in front of 40,000 people at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.