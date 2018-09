Dutch captain Nimir Abdel-Aziz reacts during the FIVB Men's World Championship First Round Pool B match between the Netherlands and France in Ruse, Bulgaria, 16 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Thijs ter Horst (back R) of the Netherlands in action against French players (L-R) Thibault Rossard, Barthelemy Chinenyeze, and Stephen Boyer during the FIVB Men's World Championship First Round Pool B match between the Netherlands and France in Ruse, Bulgaria, 16 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Dutch players celebrate after winning the FIVB Men's World Championship First Round Pool B match between the Netherlands and France in Ruse, Bulgaria, 16 September 2018. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Cuba won for the first time in the 2018 Volleyball Men's World Championship, defeating Puerto Rico 3-1 (25-15, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17) here Monday in the final match for both teams.

The contest at the Palace of Arts and Culture in Varna was just a formality, as both squads were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday after Cuba fell in three sets against Bulgaria, and Puerto Rico in five against Finland.