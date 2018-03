Cuban Joahnys Argilagos (R) in action with Uzbekistani Nodirjon Mirzakhmedov (L) during their semi-final fight of the World Boxing Series in the 49kg category in Havana, Cuba, 05 May 2016. Argilagos won the fight. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Joahnys Argilagos (R) of Cuba in action against Peter Mungai Warui (L) of Kenya during their Rio 2016 Olympic Games Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) boxing match at the Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 10 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Bronze medalist Joahnys Argilagos (R) of Cuba poses during the award ceremony of the men's Light Fly competition of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Boxing events at the Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 14 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Cuban boxer Joahnys Argilagos, two-time world champion in the light flyweight amateur boxing, did not show up for the weigh-in in the elimination round of the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Tijuana, sources close to the organizing committee revealed Monday.

The sources close to the event's organizing committee announced that the 21-year-old boxer was absent from the weigh-in process on Monday.