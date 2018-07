Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel writes a message in the visitors' book during the inauguration of the Cuban Sports Hall in Havana, on July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Visitors observe photos of Cuban boxing stars during the inauguration of the Cuban Sports Hall in Havana on July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

A young woman observes historical photos of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro during the inauguration of the Cuban Sports Hall on July 13, 2018, in Havana. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuba's president inaugurated a new sports hall in this capital to recognize the achievements of the island's athletes.

Miguel Diaz-Canel opened the Cuban Sports Hall, which houses numerous trophies and medals won by Cuban athletes and a large collection of photos, at an event Friday in Havana's Sports City complex.