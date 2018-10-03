Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez runs to first base after connecting on a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning of the National League Wild Card Game on Oct. 2, 2018, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, United States. The Cubs lost to the Colorado Rockies 2-1 in 13 innings. EPA-EFE

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws to home plate during the third inning of the National League Wild Card Game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 02 October 2018. The Rockies won 2-1 in 13 innings. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Chicago Cubs' season ended in a dramatic, 2-1 extra-inning loss in the National League Wild Card Game to the Colorado Rockies, a game that lasted nearly five hours and ended early Wednesday, but the team's players insisted there is much to look forward to in the future.

"It's a very weird feeling, completely unexpected," pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who gave up the winning run in the top of the 13th inning, was quoted as saying on the Cubs' official Web site. "We definitely weren't ready to be done this early. We can remember this feeling, use it as fuel next year."