The Atletico Mineiro coach, Alexi Stival "Cuca" training his team on March 11, 2013, at the Tembladerani stadium in Bolivia. EPA- EFE FILE/Martín Alipaz

Manager Alexi "Cuca" Stival said Thursday that he might have to leave Brazilian league club Santos at the end of this season due to health problems.

"I have a health issue, and I will probably have to leave Santos to take care of it," the 55-year-old Brazilian manager said.