Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez saves the ball from the end line during the second half of the International Friendly soccer match between Costa Rica and Colombia at Red Bull Stadium, in Harrison, New Jersey, USA, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Colombian forward Carlos Bacca (C) dribbles the ball against Costa Rica during the first half of the International Friendly soccer match between Costa Rica and Colombia at Red Bull Stadium, in Harrison, New Jersey, USA, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Colombian midfielder Juan Camilo Hernandez reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of the International Friendly soccer match between Costa Rica and Colombia at Red Bull Stadium, in Harrison, New Jersey, USA, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Juan Camilo 'Cucho' Hernandez scored the first of his two goals only 32 seconds after arriving on the field on his debut with the Colombia national soccer team in a 3-1 win against Costa Rica on Tuesday in New Jersey.

The 19-year-old striker entered the game in the 71st minute and caught a rebound left by Keylor Navas after a shot from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado to send the ball into the back of the net.