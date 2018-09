Deportivo Cuenca's Jonathan De la Cruz (R) fights for the ball with Wilstermann's Jorge Ortiz (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match played on July 19, 2018, in Cuenca, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/Robert Pugla

Ecuador's Deportivo Cuenca and Brazil's Fluminense will meet later this week at Rodrigo Paz Stadium in Quito in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, with the winner of the series booking a spot in the quarterfinals.

The first leg of the series is being played in Quito on Thursday because Cuenca's stadium did not meet the standards of the Copa Sudamericana, South America's secondary club tournament.