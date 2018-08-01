Deportivo Cuenca's players celebrate after winning over Wilstermann during the Copa Sudamericana mathc that both teams played, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Wilstermann's Alejandro Melean (R) vies for the ball with Deportivo Cuenca's Juan Rojas (L) during the Copa Sudamericana match that both teams played in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Deportivo Cuenca qualified for the Copa Sudamericana quarter finals on Tuesday after beating Bolivia's Wilstermann 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

The games between the teams had ended 4-4 on aggregate, following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.