Deportivo Cuenca's Ruben Canga (R) battles Wilstermann's Gilbert Alvarez for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana second round match played July 31, 2018, in Cochabamba, Bolivia. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Abrego

Deportivo Cuenca hopes to put its recent Ecuadorian Serie A championship loss behind it when it takes on league leader Barcelona in the fourth round of the tournament's second phase this weekend.

Macara ended Deportivo Cuenca's winning streak on Monday, edging manager Richard Paez's squad 2-1.