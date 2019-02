Slovenian tennis player Aljaz Bedene returns to Hugo Dellien of Bolivia during their Rio de Janeiro Open tennis match at the Brazilian Jockey Club, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain returns a ball against Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay during a Rio de Janeiro Tennis Open match at the Brazilian Jockey Club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay returns a ball against Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain during a Rio de Janeiro Tennis Open match at the Brazilian Jockey Club in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay (63), Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (104), Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia and Serbia's Laslo Djere (90) advanced to the Rio Open semifinals on Friday.

Cuevas, winner of the 2016 tournament, will seek to get to the final with a face-off against Auger-Aliassime - an 18-year-old emerging Canadian star - on Saturday while Bedene and Djere will play in the other semifinal.