Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant (R) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James (L) in the first half of game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) goes to the basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) defends during the second half of their NBA Finals game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/KYLE TERADA / USA TODAY SPORTS / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (L) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers player Larry Nance Jr. (R) in the second half of game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jun 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCIO JOSE CANCHEZ / ASSOCIATED PRESS / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Stephen Curry scored nine three-pointers and helped the Golden State Warriors clinch a 2-0 lead after winning 122-103 on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which again relied heavily on star player LeBron James.

Curry's nine three-pointers broke the record of Ray Allen, who scored eight three-pointers in the 2010 Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.