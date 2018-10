Brooklyn Nets' guard Spencer Dinwiddie (R) has his shot blocked by Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie in the second half of their NBA basketball at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) looks to drive through the New York Knicks defense in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Oct 28, 2018.

Stephen Curry's 35 points and Kevin Durant's 34 accounted for more than half of the Golden State Warriors´ points and were the leaders in the Californians' triumph on Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets 114-120.

Curry was 36 minutes on the court, in which he converted 11 of 26 in field goals, of which 7 of 15 were triples, captured 7 rebounds and gave three assists.