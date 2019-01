Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) reacts with Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (L) against the Washington Wizards during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) dunks against Washington Wizards forward Trevor Ariza (C) and Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) in action against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) in action against Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Point guard Stephen Curry scored 38 points to lead the balanced attack of the Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Washington Wizards 126-118 at the Capital One Arena on Thursday.

This was the ninth straight win for the Warriors (34-14) and consolidates their top spot in the Western Conference.