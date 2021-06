Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (L) goes up for a layup under pressure from Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (R) of Italy during the first half of game six of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinal round playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 18 June 2021. EFE/EPA/BEN GRAY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-99 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Friday and level the best-of-seven series at 3-3 and take it to a decider.

Seth Curry hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to emerge as a key factor in his team's win along with Tobias Harrias, who added another 24. EFE