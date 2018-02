Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (L) goes to the basket for two points against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) shoots a last second three point jumper near half-court as LA Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace (L) and LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers (C) defend to end the first quarter of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) celebrates with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) after Curry made a last second three point jumper near mid-court against the Los Angeles Clippers to end the first quarter of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Steph Curry scored a huge 44 points on Thursday to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 134-127 home win over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Oracle Arena.

The star-studded Warriors also had Kevin Durant add 24 points to Curry's tally, while Klay Thompson and Draymond Green added 19 and 14 points each as Golden State went 45-14 in their first game since the All-Star break.