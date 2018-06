Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (R) during the first half of the NBA Finals game four at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) covers his face after a play as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) walks by during the first half of the NBA Finals game four at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) breaks away with a loose ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (R) during the first half of the NBA Finals game four at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (L) during the first half of the NBA Finals game four at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Golden State Warriors completed a clean sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday as they won the NBA Finals for a second consecutive year.

Stephen Curry rebounded from a disappointing Game 3 performance, in which he posted a career playoff worst 11 points off of 3-of-16 shooting, scoring 37 points as the Warriors won Game 4 85-108 and sealed their third NBA championship in the past four seasons.