Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after dunking the ball during the NBA Western Conference playoff finals game one between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (L) drives by Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (R) during the NBA Western Conference playoff finals game one between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) reacts after shooting three points during the NBA Western Conference playoff finals game one between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) shoots for three points during the NBA Western Conference playoff finals game one between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Stephen Curry scored 36 points to guide the Golden State Warriors to a comfortable 116-94 win against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals at Oracle Arena on Tuesday.

The reigning champions Warriors were far superior to the opponents in the first game of the best-of-seven series, despite the absence of star forward Kevin Durant due to a strained right calf.