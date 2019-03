Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (R) shoots in front of Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers forward Skal Labissiere (C) of Haiti hangs from the basket as he scores during the NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry (R) shoots over Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

With 20 points, Seth Curry notched up his best score of the season for the Portland Trail Blazers, which added its fifth straight win after defeating the Chicago Bulls 118-98 on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers improved their season's record to 47-27 and clinched third place in the Western Conference, having already been cleared for the finals.