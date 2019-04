Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) passes off as Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez (L) of Spain and Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum (bottom) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Stephen Curry scored 25 points, including five three-pointers, to lead the attack for the Golden State Warriors as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 137-90 on Sunday.

Curry has now scored at least five triples in eight consecutive games, bringing his total from downtown to 335 for the season. His best-ever record for a season was the 402 he managed in 2015-16.