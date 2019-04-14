LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (C), Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (R) reach out for a loose ball during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game one at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is greeted by fans after being ejected from the game after a play with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game one at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) goes to the basket for two points against the LA Clippers during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game one at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Two-time reigning champions Golden State Warriors were led once again by star point guard Stephen Curry, who scored 38 points in the opening game of the Western Conference first-round series playoff to take his team to a 121-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Oracle Arena on Saturday.

Curry also captured a career-high 15 rebounds - 12 of them defensive - handed out seven assists and shot 11-of-16 from the field, including 8-of-12 from three-point range, to which the Clippers' defense had no response.