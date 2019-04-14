Two-time reigning champions Golden State Warriors were led once again by star point guard Stephen Curry, who scored 38 points in the opening game of the Western Conference first-round series playoff to take his team to a 121-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Oracle Arena on Saturday.
Curry also captured a career-high 15 rebounds - 12 of them defensive - handed out seven assists and shot 11-of-16 from the field, including 8-of-12 from three-point range, to which the Clippers' defense had no response.