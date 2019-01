New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (C) draws a foul by Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (L) as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) looks on during the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark (R) gets pressured by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) during the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) shoots as Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (R) looks on during the NBA match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Stephen Curry scored 41 points, including nine triples, marking a new NBA record and leading the Golden State Warriors to their sixth consecutive victory by defeating New Orleans Pelicans 147-140 Wednesday.

With his 41 points, Curry became the first player in NBA history to score at least eight triples in three consecutive matches.