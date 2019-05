Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) in action against Portland Trail Blazers guard-forward Evan Turner (L) during the NBA Western Conference Playoff Finals basketball game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L), Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (C) and Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (R) cheer at the conclusion of the NBA Western Conference Playoff Finals basketball game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates at the conclusion of the NBA Western Conference Playoff Finals basketball game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, May 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Stephen Curry scored 37 points on Monday night as the Golden State Warriors completed a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers to reach their fifth consecutive NBA finals.

The Warriors, who were without Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, rallied from 17 points down for the third consecutive game to win the best-of-seven series in four games.