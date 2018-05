Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoffs basketball game two at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) goes to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark (C), New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (top, R), and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) look on during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoffs basketball game two at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry jogs onto court for his 2018 NBA Playoff debut against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoffs basketball game two at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Darius Miller (L) during the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals Playoffs basketball game two at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ JOHN G MABANGLO

Star playmaker Stephen Curry shone on his return from injury to score 28 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 in Game 2 on Tuesday to open up a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal playoff.

Curry, who had been out for almost six weeks due to a right-knee injury, did not show any signs of rust, and was among the Warriors' most prominent performers despite starting the game on the bench.