Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) shoots a three point jumper over Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) during the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose (L) goes under the basket for two points past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (C) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (R) during the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after shooting a three point shot during the NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Stephen Curry scored 38 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 at Oracle Arena on Monday.

Klay Thompson added 28 points, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, to end as the game's second highest scorer.