(FILE) San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (C) in action against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) and Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee (L) during the NBA Western Conference Finals game one at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY

(FILE) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) watches the game from the bench against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 1, 2016. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO CORBIS OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will be reassessed within three weeks after an MRI showed a second-degree sprain in his left knee, his team said in a Twitter message Saturday.

Curry, who has already missed 21 games this season, might return near the start of the finals.