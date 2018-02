Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) drives past Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (L) of Ukraine during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 12,y 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson (R) passes as Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) defends during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young reacts after sinking a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr sprung a surprise Monday night after he his players decide their strategy for the game, which they went on to win easily by crushing the Phoenix Suns 129-83 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Kerr used new ways to capture his players' interest by handing over the clipboard during timeouts or rotating a cast of players.