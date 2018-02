Milan's Lucas Biglia (R) celebrates after teammate Patrick Cutrone scored during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal 2013 and AC Milan in Ferrara, Italy, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

Spal's players react after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal 2013 and AC Milan in Ferrara, Italy, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone (C) gives his side a 2-0 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal 2013 and AC Milan in Ferrara, Italy, Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Serena Campanini

AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone on Saturday scored two goals to lead his side to a decisive 4-0 victory against SPAL in the 24th round of Serie A.

Cutrone opened the scoring in the second minute of the game, giving Milan an early head start, but had to wait until the 65th minute to strike again and double their lead.