Colombia's Rodrigo Contreras competes in the men's individual time trial at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, 27 May 2018. The South American Games are in their 11th year and will run from 26 May to 10 Jun 2018. EFE-EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Colombia's Rodrigo Contreras (c), countryman Walter Vargas (l) and Bolivia's Freddy Gonzales (r) show off their cycling medals at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Colombia's Ana Cristina Sanabria (c), compatriot Serika Guluma (l) and Ecuador's Miryam Nuñez (r) show off their cycling medals at the South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on May 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Colombian cyclists Rodrigo Contreras and Ana Cristina Sanabria won gold medals in the individual men's and women's time trials here at the South American Games on Sunday.

Contreras came in first with a time of 50:42.73 minutes, beating out countryman Walter Vargas in the race of 43.2 kilometers (26.8 miles)