Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana wears a national soccer team jersey during a press conference on May 31, 2018, in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian star cyclist Nairo Quintana called Tuesday for unity and continued support for the national soccer team after it was defeated by Japan 2-1 in the South American country's debut at the 2018 World Cup.

"As a people, we have always showed that, united, we can face any circumstances," Quintana said in a Twitter post accompanied by a photograph of him wearing a national team jersey.