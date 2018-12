British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team celebrates on the podium after winning the La Vuelta cycling race in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Champion of the 2018 Vuelta a España Simon Yates (Mitchelton) announced his comeback to the Giro d'Italia in 2019.

The British cyclist decided to participate in the three-week race in 2019, as he still has a victory to claim after being close to defending the 2018 title until a downfall at stage 19.