Bronze medalist Petr Vakoc of Czech Republic celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony of the Men's Cycling Road Race at the Baku 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21, 2015. EPA-EFE file/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Laurens De Plus from Belgium in action during the UCI Cycling Road World Championships Men Elite Individual Time Trial in Bergen, Norway, Sep. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE file/MARIT HOMMEDAL

Quick Step cyclists Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Petr Vakoc of the Czech Republic were hit by a truck while they were training in South Africa, the team said Friday.

The vehicle struck the athletes from behind on Thursday as they were riding with Luxembourg's Bob Jungels.