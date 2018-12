Samantha Stosur of Australia reacts during her match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic on day one of the Brisbane International tennis tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Young Czech tennis player, Marie Bouzkova, bounced back to claim a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win against Australia's veteran Samantha Stosur in the first round of the Brisbane International.

Next up for the 20-year-old in the second round of the hard-court event held at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Brisbane, Australia, is a battle with her fellow national Karolina Pliskova who got past Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.