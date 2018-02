Gold medalist Ester Ledecka (C) of the Czech Republic, silver medalist Selina Joerg (R) of Germany and bronze winner Theresia Ramona Hofmeister of Germany during the medal ceremony for the women's Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS) event at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Details of the boots of gold medalist Ester Ledecka (C) of the Czech Republic, silver medalist Selina Joerg (L) of Germany and bronze winner Theresia Ramona Hofmeister of Germany during the venue ceremony of the women's Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom (PGS) final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning gold in the women's Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom final at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka on Saturday won gold at the snowboarding parallel giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea, making her the first woman to ever get gold medals for two different sports in the same winter games.

After defeating Germany's Selina Jörg, the 22-year-old said it had taken her some time to get used to snowboarding again, as just last week she had been competing in, and winning, the women's Super-G slalom skiing event.