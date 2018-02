Tomas Kundratek (C) of Czech Republic celebrates a goal against the United States during the Mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Roman Cervenka (L) of Czech Republic takes a shot against Ryan Zapolski (R) and Noah Welch (C) of United States during the Mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

USA goalkeeper Ryan Zapolski turns to look at Czech Republic's Petr Koukal inside the net during the Mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Czech Republic players celebrate after defeating the USA during the Mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

USA players react after losing to the Czech Republic during the Mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Goalie Pavel Francouz (R) of the Czech Republic celebrates with teammates after making a save on the final penalty shot during a shoot out to defeat the USA during the Mens play-offs Quarterfinals match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Czech Republic on Wednesday became the first semifinalists in the ice hockey competition of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, after beating the United States in a penalty shootout in Gangneung, South Korea.

Both teams were tied at two goals each even after overtime, which led to a five-round penalty shootout, in which the Czech Republic outplayed the US 3-2.