The Czech Republic national team's head coach, Karel Jarolim, during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification soccer match between Germany and Czech Republic in Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 08, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Axel Heimken

Czech Republic head coach Karel Jarolim resigned as head of the national soccer team following back-to-back international defeats, the Czech soccer association said Tuesday.

On Monday, the Czech Republic was thrashed 5-1 by host Russia in a friendly match, four days after losing their UEFA Nations League home opener against Ukraine 2-1.