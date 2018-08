D.C. United's Luciano Acosta (left), shown here in action on May 5, 2015, as a member of Argentine club Estudiantes, was named Major League Soccer's Player of the Week on Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Demian Estevez

D.C. United's Luciano Acosta, who last weekend scored his first hat trick in a Major League Soccer game, has been selected as the MLS Player of the Week.

The diminutive Argentine midfielder received that honor on Tuesday from the North American Soccer Reporters organization after scoring three goals in D.C. United's 3-2 victory Sunday over Orlando City.